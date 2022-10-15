Notable players who were traded in the 2022 offseason

This was one of the busiest offseasons in the NBA when it came to trades, with several stars shifting the basketball landscape with moves. Here’s a look at some of those moves, along with other less high-profile transactions that could make a bigger impact down the line.

Donovan Mitchell: Traded from Jazz to Cavaliers

The Jazz began their demolition in earnest by dealing Rudy Gobert and continued doing so by sending Mitchell to the Cavaliers. The All-Star now has a young core ready to take the leap forward with him. Mitchell does have some defensive deficiencies but Cleveland has the bigs to cover him and Darius Garland enough for this setup to work.

Rudy Gobert: Traded from Jazz to Timberwolves

This was the first domino to fall in the offseason, when the Timberwolves sent a truly ridiculous amount of assets to Utah for Gobert. The fit between him and Karl-Anthony Towns might be awkward at first but this could really work for a Minnesota team on the rise.

Dejounte Murray: Traded from Spurs to Hawks

Murray leaving the Spurs was unexpected but inevitable given San Antonio’s desire to rebuild. In Atlanta, he’ll join Trae Young to form arguably the best young backcourt in the league. This duo will be able to grow well together and should take the Hawks to new heights.

Jerami Grant: Traded from Pistons to Trail Blazers

This was one of the first trades of the summer, and it didn’t cost the Blazers much. Grant comes in and immediately provides some relief for Jusuf Nurkic on the interior while also being a perimeter threat.

Malcolm Brogdon: Traded from Pacers to Celtics

This was an unexpected move largely because the Celtics didn’t give a single key member of their rotation to land Brogdon. The guard has had some injury issues but fits perfectly with Boston’s roster. We’ll see if he can stay healthy this year and deliver strong play off the bench for a Celtics team hoping to get back to the Finals.

Other trades

The Hawks sent Kevin Huerter to the Kings, which gives Sacramento some much-needed shooting. The Pistons added Bojan Bogdanovic without giving up a lot, and Utah did get back Collin Sexton in the Mitchell deal. The Jazz also traded Patrick Beverley after getting him in the Gobert deal, sending the guard to the Lakers.