Biggest free agent signings in the 2022 offseason

As we get ready for the 2022-23 NBA season, now is a good time to go over some of the biggest free agency deals during the offseason. Even though there weren’t a lot of big changes among teams, a lot of money was thrown at star players to lock them up for the foreseeable future.

Zach LaVine: Signed five-year deal with Bulls

There was some concern among fans LaVine would leave the Bulls or the team would lowball him. Ultimately, neither happened and the guard is back in Chicago. LaVine is entering his prime as the Bulls hope to open up a window for contention.

Bradley Beal: Signed five-year with Wizards

It was a bit surprising to see the Wizards commit this kind of money to Beal, but his season-ending wrist injury did take out a lot of his trade value and might’ve scared off some contenders. The Wizards will now attempt to build a contender around Beal as he enters his prime.

Jalen Brunson: Signed four-year deal with Knicks

Brunson might’ve had this deal locked up ahead of time, which is why the Knicks are under investigation for tampering. There’s some bad blood here with the Mavericks, who reportedly didn’t get a chance to match New York’s offer. Brunson now gets to run the show in New York and hopes to take this team back to the playoffs.

Deandre Ayton: Suns matched four-year deal signed with Pacers

Ayton is not exactly thrilled about being back in Phoenix based on the comments from him right now but he probably wouldn’t have a chance to win a title this season with Indiana. The Suns big man saw the team immediately match his deal so he has to realize they value him tremendously. Can he put the offseason drama behind him and deliver a big season?

James Harden: Signed two-year deal with 76ers

Harden took a pay cut and made sure the 76ers improved the roster before inking his own deal. There’s a player option here, so Harden can go back into free agency next year and secure a more long-term contract. This is a big year for Philadelphia and Harden in terms of expectations.

John Wall: Signed two-year deal with Clippers

One of the more shrewd signings was the Clippers landing Wall after he reached a buyout agreement with the Rockets. Wall might have some conditioning issues as he’s been largely on the bench for two seasons but he can be a strong point guard when healthy. He makes the Clippers better in their pursuit of a title.