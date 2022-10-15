Jordan Poole, Warriors nearing four-year, $140 million extension

The Golden State Warriors and Jordan Poole are nearing a four-year, $140 million extension to keep him in the Bay Area, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Poole’s contract situation was something to monitor heading into this season and even potentially sparked the altercation with Draymond Green. The Warriors have decided they’re not going to let this linger into the season.

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Sides are completing final details today and formal agreement expected soon. pic.twitter.com/hIP8MaOhzp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2022

Poole rose to fame last season, averaging 18.5 points in a bench role last season. He got more playing time with Klay Thompson sidelined early in the season and eventually became a key piece of Golden State’s championship run. Even though he saw a diminished role in the playoffs, Poole showcased his growth in Golden State’s system and potential for stardom.

The Warriors have shown they’re willing to pay the luxury tax to keep a contender together, so this is not a huge extension for them in terms of budget. Ultimately, they will have to make some concessions around the edges once Poole’s cap number skyrockets but for now they’re ready to go.