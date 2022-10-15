 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jordan Poole, Warriors nearing four-year, $140 million extension

The young guard is getting his big payday.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors
Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors smiles during a preseason game against the Denver Nuggets on October 14, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors and Jordan Poole are nearing a four-year, $140 million extension to keep him in the Bay Area, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Poole’s contract situation was something to monitor heading into this season and even potentially sparked the altercation with Draymond Green. The Warriors have decided they’re not going to let this linger into the season.

Poole rose to fame last season, averaging 18.5 points in a bench role last season. He got more playing time with Klay Thompson sidelined early in the season and eventually became a key piece of Golden State’s championship run. Even though he saw a diminished role in the playoffs, Poole showcased his growth in Golden State’s system and potential for stardom.

The Warriors have shown they’re willing to pay the luxury tax to keep a contender together, so this is not a huge extension for them in terms of budget. Ultimately, they will have to make some concessions around the edges once Poole’s cap number skyrockets but for now they’re ready to go.

