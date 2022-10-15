Andrew Wiggins, Warriors agree on four-year, $109 million extension

The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension with Andrew Wiggins, locking up the small forward for five more seasons. Golden State clearly believes Wiggins has some room to keep improving, as he became a key piece of the 2022 title run during the playoffs.

Reporting with @Kendra_Andrews: Golden State Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Wiggins is now tied to the Warriors for five-years, $143 million. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2022

It’s been a busy day on the extension front for the Warriors, who locked rising guard Jordan Poole into a four-year, $140 million deal earlier. Golden State clearly doesn’t contract talk to linger into the season and cause problems, especially since the team is looking to repeat as a champion.

Wiggins was a bit maligned when he arrived in the Bay Area and was considered a salary filler if the Warriors wanted to pursue another star. After putting up 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in the NBA Finals, Wiggins seems like the perfect player to slot in alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. He’s not going anywhere for a while.