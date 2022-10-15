 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Andrew Wiggins, Warriors agree on four-year, $109 million extension

Golden State is locking up its key pieces.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Golden State Warriors v Washington Wizards - 2022 NBA Japan Games
Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors runs on the court before the game against the Washington Wizards as part of the 2022 NBA Japan Games on September 30, 2022 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension with Andrew Wiggins, locking up the small forward for five more seasons. Golden State clearly believes Wiggins has some room to keep improving, as he became a key piece of the 2022 title run during the playoffs.

It’s been a busy day on the extension front for the Warriors, who locked rising guard Jordan Poole into a four-year, $140 million deal earlier. Golden State clearly doesn’t contract talk to linger into the season and cause problems, especially since the team is looking to repeat as a champion.

Wiggins was a bit maligned when he arrived in the Bay Area and was considered a salary filler if the Warriors wanted to pursue another star. After putting up 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in the NBA Finals, Wiggins seems like the perfect player to slot in alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. He’s not going anywhere for a while.

More From DraftKings Nation