When does Ben Simmons play the 76ers in 2022-23 NBA season?

The Brooklyn Nets hope to have Ben Simmons available for the 2022-23 regular season after the star guard sat out the entire 2021-22 campaign due to a variety of issues, including injuries. Simmons was traded at the deadline from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets in the James Harden deal. He did not make an appearance for Brooklyn despite some speculation he would play in the playoffs. If Simmons does take the floor this season, here’s when he’ll play his former team.

The 76ers and Nets play each other four times as division rivals. If Simmons is healthy, he’ll first meet the 76ers in Philadelphia on November 22. His next appearance against the 76ers will also be in Philly on January 25. The final two appearances will be in Brooklyn, with the first coming on February 11 and the second on April 9, which happens to be the final day of the regular season.