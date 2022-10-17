When does Donovan Mitchell play the Jazz in 2022-23 NBA season?

The Cleveland Cavaliers made a blockbuster trade near the end of the offseason, acquiring Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz for a host of young players and draft picks. Mitchell joins Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen as part of a budding young core in Cleveland. He should elevate the Cavaliers from play-in contenders to playoff threats, especially given his previous postseason performances. Here’s when Mitchell will face his former team during the 2022-23 season.

Since the Cavaliers and Jazz play in opposite conferences, there will only be two meetings between the franchises. Assuming Mitchell is healthy, he’ll first play the Jazz on December 19 in Cleveland. The return game, and Mitchell’s first back in Utah, will take place January 10. Mitchell could also make the trip to Salt Lake City in February if he’s selected to the All-Star game. There’s a strong chance of that happening, as he’s been an All-Star the last three seasons.