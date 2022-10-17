When does Rudy Gobert play the Jazz in 2022-23 NBA season?

The biggest move of the offseason occurred when the Utah Jazz traded center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a haul of players and draft picks. This trade set the market for other superstars looking to make moves, and ultimately created too high a price point for those players. Gobert will hope to justify this move when he joins forces with Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota’s frontcourt.

We won’t have to wait long for Gobert to face his former team in 2022-23. The Timberwolves play the Jazz in their second game of the season on October 21. That game will be in Minneapolis. If healthy, Gobert will make his first trip back to Utah on December 9. He’ll play against Utah two more times during the season, with the January 16 meeting coming in Minneapolis and the February 8 contest taking place in Utah. Gobert could also return to Salt Lake City later in February if he’s named an All-Star.