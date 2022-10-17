When does Jalen Brunson play the Mavericks in 2022-23 NBA season?

The New York Knicks made a big splash in free agency by signing Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract to get him to move from the Dallas Mavericks to the Big Apple. Brunson reportedly didn’t take a meeting with the Mavericks after getting New York’s offer despite Dallas’ interest in bringing him back, so there’s some bad blood here. The Knicks are also being investigated for tampering, as news of their offer to Brunson came well before the free agency negotiating period opened up.

Since the Knicks and Mavericks play in opposite conferences, there will only be two meetings between the teams and only one meeting in Dallas. The first time Brunson faces his former team will be at Madison Square Garden in New York on December 3. The guard will return to Dallas on December 27 in what will be his first trip back to American Airlines Center.