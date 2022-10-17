When does Dejounte Murray play the Spurs in 2022-23 NBA season?

One of the most surprising trades of the 2022 NBA offseason was the San Antonio Spurs deciding to ship Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks, pairing the guard with Trae Young in the Atlanta backcourt. Murray was a rising star with the Spurs and the return for him was somewhat underwhelming given his potential and age. Here’s when Murray will get to face his former team this upcoming season.

The Spurs and Hawks play in opposite conferences, so Murray will only get two games against his old team. We’re going to have to wait a while to see that matchup as well, since the Hawks first play the Spurs on February 11. We’ll have a good idea of how both teams have fared since the trade when they face off. Murray’s first game back in San Antonio will be more than a month later, on March 19.