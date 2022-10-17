Report: Charles Barkley agrees to 10-year deal with TNT

Hall of Fame power forward Charles Barkley, who was most well-known for his tenure with the Phoenix Suns, has agreed to a 10-year deal to stay with TNT on its hit show “Inside the NBA”. The deal, according to Andrew Marchand, could reach up to $200 million.

Barkley has been a centerpiece of the show featuring Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. The group is known for its banter, connections with current players and ability to crack jokes on a whim. Barkley has been controversial at times on the show, most notably saying jump-shooting teams can’t win championships when referencing the Golden State Warriors. He’s also been critical of analytics, which have taken over the NBA in recent seasons. The NBA legend has also done work on college basketball for Turner’s networks and that is also likely part of this contract.

An 11-time All-Star during his NBA career, Barkley has also won four sports Emmys for his work with Turner Sports.