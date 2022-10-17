 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

De’Andre Hunter, Hawks agree to four-year extension worth $95 million

Atlanta locks up the young small forward.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers
De’Andre Hunter of the Atlanta Hawks prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 12, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks agreed to a four-year, $95 million extension with small forward De’Andre Hunter right at the 6 p.m. ET deadline to secure rookie class extensions. Hunter avoids restricted free agency and gets his big deal with Atlanta, who has been busy this season building a core that can compete for a championship.

The Hawks now have most of their key players on long-term deals with Hunter, Trae Young and John Collins locked up. Dejounte Murray, who the Hawks traded for in the summer, is up next and surely Atlanta will extend him after giving up a lot of assets to get him.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Hawks have a win total line set at 45.5. They are listed at -265 to make the playoffs and are +2000 to win the East. Atlanta made the first-round of the playoffs out of the play-in tournament but did not repeat its Eastern conference finals run from 2020-21, losing to the Heat in the first round 4-1.

