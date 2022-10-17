De’Andre Hunter, Hawks agree to four-year extension worth $95 million

The Atlanta Hawks agreed to a four-year, $95 million extension with small forward De’Andre Hunter right at the 6 p.m. ET deadline to secure rookie class extensions. Hunter avoids restricted free agency and gets his big deal with Atlanta, who has been busy this season building a core that can compete for a championship.

At the 6 PM ET buzzer: Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter has agreed on a four-year, $95 million contract extension, his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of @Wassbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/mDm6hZTosm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 18, 2022

The Hawks now have most of their key players on long-term deals with Hunter, Trae Young and John Collins locked up. Dejounte Murray, who the Hawks traded for in the summer, is up next and surely Atlanta will extend him after giving up a lot of assets to get him.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Hawks have a win total line set at 45.5. They are listed at -265 to make the playoffs and are +2000 to win the East. Atlanta made the first-round of the playoffs out of the play-in tournament but did not repeat its Eastern conference finals run from 2020-21, losing to the Heat in the first round 4-1.