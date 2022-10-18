How to watch 76ers vs. Celtics on TV and via live stream

TNT will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics to kick off the NBA season. Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics are 2-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 215.

76ers vs. Celtics

Date: Tuesday, October 18

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren't around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don't have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The 76ers believe this is their year to win a championship, with James Harden and Joel Embiid anchoring a strong roster. Philadelphia made some good bench additions thanks to Harden’s pay cut, while also adding PJ Tucker as a starter. If Harden can get back to his MVP form, this will be one of the contenders in the East.

The Celtics got some late drama ahead of the season with head coach Ime Udoka’s suspension but should be fine with interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown collapsed at the end of last year and will hope to take another step forward as Boston tries to avoid a Finals loss hangover.