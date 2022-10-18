How to watch Lakers vs. Warriors on TV and via live stream

TNT will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles and Golden State Warriors on opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season. Tipoff from Chase Center in San Francisco will take place at 10 p.m. The Warriors are 6.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 227.

Lakers vs. Warriors

Date: Tuesday, October 18

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Last year’s season was a disaster for the Lakers, highlighted by injuries to Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The roster is largely intact from last year, including the return of Russell Westbrook to the surprise of many. Can the three stars make this work under first-year head coach Darvin Ham or will there be more drama in LA this year?

The Warriors won this matchup on opening night last year in Los Angeles and will begin their title defense against the same opponent. Stephen Curry should be his usual self, while Draymond Green and Jordan Poole appear to have their beef squashed. Klay Thompson’s status is worth monitoring as he sat out some preseason games with general soreness.