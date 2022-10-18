NBA Power Rankings: Warriors, Celtics enter the season at the top

The 2022-23 NBA season is back with TNT’s doubleheader Tuesday night. The Boston Celtics will host the Philadelphia 76ers in the opener, following by the defending champions Golden State Warriors taking on the Los Angeles Lakers to cap things off. All four of those teams are expected to be contenders this season.

The Warriors and Celtics are at the top of the first power rankings for this season, which shouldn’t be surprising. While there has been some offseason drama surrounding both franchises, the rosters are good enough to compete for a championship in spite of the distractions. Golden State and Boston headline a loaded group of contenders, which we can say for now is the top 12 teams in this rankings.

Teams 13 to 23 in this ranking have the most fluidity. These are the franchises who are trying to compete but might not have the top-end talent and continuity the contenders do. Some of these teams, like the Lakers and Cavaliers, could become contenders if things work out. Entering the season, this is the section of the rankings most likely to shift from week to week.

Teams 24 to 30 are in the rebuilding zone. There’s a few teams which are in the outright tanking zone, headlined by the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs. With prospects like Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson sitting atop the 2023 NBA Draft board, it’s hard not to think about strategically giving away games as the season winds down.

Here’s a look at the first power rankings for the 2022-23 season.