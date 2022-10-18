Keegan Murray out Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers due to health and safety protocols

The Sacramento Kings have formally ruled rookie forward Keegan Murray for the season opener Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers due to health and safety protocols. Murray was one of the stars of NBA Summer League and is expected to be a contender for Rookie of the Year. He’s listed at +550 to win the honor on DraftKings Sportsbook, second only to Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero.

Kevin Huerter (left ankle soreness) is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s season opener.



Keegan Murray (health & safety protocols) will not play. — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) October 19, 2022

When he does eventually clear protocols, Murray is expected to start alongside Domantas Sabonis in the frontcourt as the Kings attempt to end a 16-year playoff drought. The Iowa forward can score at every level and should provide a boost for Sacramento on that end of the floor immediately. His defensive chops will need some work, but he will be an immediate contributor for this team.

With Murray out, look for the Kings to give Richaun Holmes and Trey Lyles more minutes. KZ Okpala could also be in line for playing time.