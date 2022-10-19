How to watch Knicks vs. Grizzlies via live online stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s NBA doubleheader, starting with the New York Knicks traveling West to face the Memphis Grizzlies. Tipoff from FedEx Forum in Memphis will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Knicks vs. Grizzlies

Date: Wednesday, October 19

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Knicks had a big offseason, signing Jalen Brunson and extending RJ Barrett. They didn’t land Donovan Mitchell in a trade but this team does believe in the current young core. Brunson coming in should help them offensively. Tom Thibodeau likely needs to take this group back to the playoffs if he wants to maintain this job.

The Grizzlies enter this season with a bit of a bitter taste in their mouth after the way last year ended. Memphis saw star Ja Morant get hurt against the Warriors in the playoffs, and many believe that injury swung the series. Morant is back healthy, but will have to navigate the early part of the season without running mate Jaren Jackson Jr.