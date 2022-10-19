How to watch Mavericks vs. Suns via live online stream

ESPN’s Wednesday doubleheader concludes with the Dallas Mavericks meeting the Phoenix Suns in a rematch of last year’s Western conference semifinals. Tipoff from Footprint Center in Phoenix is set for 10 p.m. ET.

Mavericks vs. Suns

Date: Wednesday, October 19

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Mavericks demolished the Suns last year in a road Game 7, sending Phoenix into the offseason after 64 wins. Dallas lost Jalen Brunson in the offseason but does get Tim Hardaway Jr. back and added Christian Wood in the offseason. With MVP favorite Luka Doncic at the helm, this team should be able to continue making playoff runs while it pursues a second star.

It feels like an important season for the Suns in terms of remaining relevant. Last season’s Game 7 was a gut punch, and the offseason didn’t exactly calm the waters. Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton are still one of the best cores in the league, and Chris Paul is still a savvy leader. Can this group weather the current storm and make another Finals run?