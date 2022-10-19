Jamal Murray will have “hard minutes restriction” Wednesday vs. Jazz

Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray will return to the floor after a year-long absence Wednesday when his team takes on the Utah Jazz to begin the 2022-23 NBA season. However, it will not be all systems go for Murray quite yet. Head coach Michael Malone said Murray will have a hard minutes restriction, so the Nuggets are being cautious with the point guard.

Michael Malone says Jamal Murray is on a hard minutes restriction tonight. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) October 19, 2022

Murray sat out all of last season after tearing his ACL in the 2020-21 campaign. There was significant knee damage and the Nuggets didn’t attempt to rush Murray back, although he was medically cleared late in the season. There was some hope he and Michael Porter Jr. could return to the floor for the playoffs but Denver shelved them for the season officially in the first round. Both should be back on the floor tonight and if healthy, are expected to make the Nuggets championship contenders.