Heat, Tyler Herro agree to four-year extension worth $130 million

The Miami Heat and Tyler Herro have agreed to a four-year extension worth $130 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Herro is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year and will be an important piece of Miami’s rotation this upcoming season.

Herro broke out off the bench last season, averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He was hurt in the middle of the Eastern conference finals and given how close that series ended up being, his presence could’ve changed the outcome. Herro has publicly stated his desire to be a starter this season, but the Heat do like the rotation more when he comes in off the bench.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Heat are +2000 to win the NBA Finals this season. Herro is listed at +500 to repeat as Sixth Man of the Year, putting him behind only Jordan Poole in the category.