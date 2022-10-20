How to watch Bucks vs. 76ers on TV and via live stream

TNT will host Thursday’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, with tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Bucks vs. 76ers

Date: Thursday, October 20

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Bucks have gotten a bit of a late start as this is their season opener. Milwaukee will be without Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton, so there’s going to be a lot of responsibility on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday. The Bucks likely believe they’d be playing for a title last year if Middleton wasn’t hurt. They’re going to be highly motivated to come out firing in this one.

Philadelphia got smoked in the opening game of the 2022-23 season on the road and will hope to turn things around at home. The 76ers got a great performance out of James Harden, but Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris failed to deliver signature showings. We’ll see if Doc Rivers can also get more out of his bench, which the 76ers did strengthen over the offseason.