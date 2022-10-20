How to watch Clippers vs. Lakers on TV and via live stream

TNT will host Thursday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, with tipoff from Crypto.com Arena set for 10 p.m. ET.

Clippers vs. Lakers

Date: Thursday, October 20

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

The Clippers are expected to be a championship contenders and have one of the deepest teams in the league. The return of superstar Kawhi Leonard is sure to give them a boost and they’ll want to get things started off well against their city rivals.

The Lakers got embarrassed by the Warriors on opening night and will want to bounce back. This roster hasn’t been constructed well, but LeBron James and Anthony Davis will need to figure out a way to make it work. A win over the Clippers would be a good place to start.