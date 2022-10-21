How to watch Celtics vs. Heat via live online stream

ESPN will host Friday’s contest between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, with tipoff from FTX Arena in Miami set for 7:30 p.m. ET. This is a rematch of last year’s conference finals, which the Celtics won 4-3 when Jimmy Butler’s last-second shot in Game 7 didn’t go in.

Celtics vs. Heat

Date: Friday, October 21

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Celtics won their season opener against the 76ers without much of a fuss and will look to make it two in a row. Jayson Tatum appears to have made his final leap, while Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart continue to be critical supporting players. A road win here would continue to boost confidence for a group looking to get back to the Finals.

The Heat lost to the Bulls in Wednesday’s opener, which was a bit surprising considering Chicago didn’t have Zach LaVine. They’ll hope to clean things up defensively against Boston, which usually shouldn’t be an issue with the Heat. Miami also needs to figure out its bench rotation, especially with Victor Oladipo being out for another game.