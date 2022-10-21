How to watch Nuggets vs. Warriors via live online stream

The NBA’s opening week slate continues with a matchup between two Western conference contenders. The Denver Nuggets hit the road to face the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Friday night. The last time these two teams met in a meaningful matchup, the Warriors eliminated the Nuggets 4-1 in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.

Nuggets vs. Warriors

Date: Friday, October 21

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Nuggets are looking to secure their first win of the season after a surprising loss to the Jazz Wednesday night. Collin Sexton finished with 20 points on 6-12 shooting as the Jazz easily fended off the reigning MVP in a final score of 123-102. Nikola Jokic led all scorers with 27 points on 12-17 shooting. Jamal Murray logged 12 points in 26 minutes as he made his regular season return from an ACL injury that kept him out all of last season.

The Warriors are favored in the eyes of many to repeat as NBA champions this season, and they appeared to be in midseason form following a 123-109 win over the Lakers in the season opener. Stephen Curry led all scorers with 33 points as Golden State had a combined four players finish in double digits. Andrew Wiggins tallied 20 points and six rebounds, while Jordan Poole finished with 12 points and seven assists on the night.