NBA Power Rankings: Pelicans, Hawks soaring after opening week

We’re one week into the NBA season and things can get easily misinterpreted after one or two games. These early power rankings, and really power rankings in general, are more about how a team has performed relative to its expectations and how it is predicted to keep performing. With that in mind, let’s dive into the updated rankings.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks are the big risers after the first week despite setbacks Sunday. The Pelicans look like a force in the West with the return of Zion Williamson, but might be without Brandon Ingram for a while as he recovers from a head injury. Williamson himself also left Sunday’s game with a hip contusion. The Hawks couldn’t be happier about the fit between Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, the team’s big offseason acquisition. Those two are dominating opposing defenses and make the Hawks legitimate threats in the East.

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have taken the top two spots in the rankings after the first week. Some notable teams that have yet to register a win are the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers. They are ranked 15th and 19th, respectively, after one week.

Here’s a look at the full updated power rankings entering Week 2 the 2022-23 season.