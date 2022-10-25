 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Klay Thompson gets ejected in third quarter Tuesday vs. Suns

The Warriors guard picked up two technical fouls and got the boot for the first time in his career.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns
Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on October 25 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo by Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

Things got chippy during the third quarter between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns Tuesday evening, and ultimately that tension resulted in Klay Thompson getting ejected from the game for picking up two technical fouls. Here’s part of the interaction which ultimately may have sparked Thompson to pick up the second technical.

Here’s the ejection itself, with Thompson needing to be restrained by Stephen Curry before ultimately exiting the game.

The veteran shooting guard struggled mightily from the field in this one, going 1-8 overall and 0-5 from three-point land to finish with two points. He also dished out two assists but this is not the type of performance the Warriors are used to seeing from Thompson. Entering this game, Thompson was averaging 14.0 points per game and shooting just 34.8% from behind the arc.

There’s a chance Jordan Poole might eventually get the start over Thompson if this continues. Poole has been solid through the season and has 14 points off the bench Tuesday at the time of this writing.

