Klay Thompson gets ejected in third quarter Tuesday vs. Suns

Things got chippy during the third quarter between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns Tuesday evening, and ultimately that tension resulted in Klay Thompson getting ejected from the game for picking up two technical fouls. Here’s part of the interaction which ultimately may have sparked Thompson to pick up the second technical.

Klay Thompson and Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/x9l8qhylqs — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 26, 2022

Here’s the ejection itself, with Thompson needing to be restrained by Stephen Curry before ultimately exiting the game.

Klay Thompson has been ejected pic.twitter.com/eD7atmeFNU — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 26, 2022

The veteran shooting guard struggled mightily from the field in this one, going 1-8 overall and 0-5 from three-point land to finish with two points. He also dished out two assists but this is not the type of performance the Warriors are used to seeing from Thompson. Entering this game, Thompson was averaging 14.0 points per game and shooting just 34.8% from behind the arc.

There’s a chance Jordan Poole might eventually get the start over Thompson if this continues. Poole has been solid through the season and has 14 points off the bench Tuesday at the time of this writing.