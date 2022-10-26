Luka Doncic remains MVP frontrunner while Ja Morant, Damian Lillard rise early in season

We’re only one week into the season, but the MVP race for the 2022-23 campaign has already taken a dramatic turn. Here’s a look at the latest MVP odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA 2022-23 MVP odds (as of October 26)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who entered the season as the favorite at +425, remains atop the odds table at +475. Doncic has been on fire to begin the season, averaging 34.7 points, 7.7 assists and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant lost his matchup against Doncic but has put together a strong start to the year. He was outside the top 5 in MVP odds entering the year and now sits at +700, ahead of the likes of Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic. Morant is averaging 35.3 points and 7.0 assists per game so far.

Perhaps the most intriguing MVP bet right now is Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. The veteran is averaging 33.3 points, 5.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game while Portland has started the season 4-0. If the Blazers remain in the playoff race and Lillard keeps performing like this, he’s going to be rising up the odds table quickly.