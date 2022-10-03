Warriors release guard Mac McClung

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday afternoon that the Golden State Warriors have released guard Mac McClung. The move comes on the heels of the team’s two exhibition contests against the Washington Wizards in Japan as part of the 2022 NBA Japan Games. The defending champs are planning on bringing in Ty Jerome for the rest of training camp.

The second-year pro and former high school viral sensation went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and bounced between the G League affiliates for the Lakers and Bulls last season. Averaging 21.7 points, 7.6 assists, and 6.6 rebounds per game, he was named the 2021-22 NBA G League Rookie of the Year following the season. During the offseason, he signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Warriors.

In Japan, he sat out the first game against the Wizards and logged 12 minutes in the second game, logging nine points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He once again went viral with this between-the-legs dunk in warmups before one of the exhibitions.