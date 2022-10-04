Previewing the Chicago Bulls for the 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2022-23 campaign. Here we take a look at the Chicago Bulls, who will be hoping for better injury luck this year after several key contributors missed the end of last season. The Bulls are also banking on continuity and familiarity unlocking a new level of play from a veteran core.

Chicago Bulls 2022-23 Outlook

Key additions: Dalen Terry, Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic

Terry has some upside as a rookie and will likely take over Coby White’s spot in the rotation. Drummond and Dragic offer good bench depth, though neither is a star anymore. Look for all three players to absorb minutes during the regular season, with Dragic potentially taking on the most work with Lonzo Ball hurt.

Key departures: None

The Bulls didn’t lose anyone from their rotation, which many fans could see as a mistake. Chicago got smoked by the Bucks in the first round last year and there were plenty of reasons for that, including some key players in the starting lineup. Chicago’s front office has decided it is giving this group another shot.

Season expectations

Bulls president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said the expectations for this season are to make the playoffs and win a playoff series. That would be progress from last season, although it would not be the ultimate destination for the Bulls.

Projected starting lineup

DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are locked in as starters. Patrick Williams likely gets the power forward spot for his defensive ability. With Ball out, Ayo Dosunmu or Dragic could be the starting guard. If the Bulls want to start LaVine at point guard, Alex Caruso could slot into the starting lineup.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Zach LaVine

The guard inked a five-year max contract in the summer and is now entering his prime. LaVine cleaned up a knee issue which was hampering him at the end of last season. He’s become an efficient scorer with 47/39/83 splits over the last two seasons and an average of 25.7 points per game. Is there one last gear to achieve for LaVine?