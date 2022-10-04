Previewing the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2022-23 campaign. Here we take a look at the Milwaukee Bucks, who are looking to get back to the top of the mountain after an unfortunate injury to Khris Middleton derailed what looked like a successful title defense campaign.

Milwaukee Bucks 2022-23 Outlook

Key additions: Joe Ingles

The Bucks re-signed Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton, so they’ve maintained most of their core. Ingles is recovering from a torn ACL but should be able to come back at some point this season. He’s a nifty creator on the wing and can hit the three-point shot well. It’s a nice get for a squad looking to contend.

Key departures: None

Milwaukee has been careful about spending too much money on role players, so the Bucks find a way to ink these guys before they develop any serious market in free agency.

Season expectations

It’s title or bust for Milwaukee as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo keeps playing at this level. As he enters his prime, the goal is now to rack up as many championships as possible.

Projected starting lineup

Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez should be in the starting lineup. Middleton is out to begin the season but will eventually take over in the shooting guard spot. The Bucks could use either Grayson Allen or Connaughton to round out the first five.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Jrue Holiday

Holiday really emerged when Middleton went down with a knee injury, averaging 19.9 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in that span. His shooting inconsistencies remain, so that’ll be something to consider when drafting him. With Middleton out to begin the season, Holiday could start with some nice fantasy production and potentially use that early bump to turn in a strong offensive campaign.