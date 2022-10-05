Previewing the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2022-23 campaign. Here we take a look at the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are hoping to see signs of progress as they continue rebuilding their roster.

Oklahoma City Thunder 2022-23 Outlook

Key additions: Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren

Holmgren is out for the year, which is an unfortunate development for Oklahoma City. Williams should see some playing time as the Thunder try to get their young guys enough time to evaluate them.

Key departures: JaMychal Green

Having some veterans around during the rebuild to set an example is not a bad thing, but Green is not the player making or breaking Oklahoma City’s future chances at a championship.

Season expectations

The Thunder expect to compete in games but are prepared for a lot of losses. This won’t be the year everything suddenly comes together.

Projected starting lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey make up a talented backcourt, while Lu Dort will occupy a spot in the lineup after signing a nice deal in free agency. The frontcourt spots are up for grabs but it looks like Darius Bazley and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will be there for the season opener.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Josh Giddey

Giddey had some big moments a rookie, averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. Giddey has a solid foundation to build on for this second-year campaign. He’s going to deliver solid all-around fantasy performances, even if his team won’t do much winning. The efficiency leaves a lot to be desired but for now, Giddey is a nice late-round flier to help round out a fantasy roster.