Previewing the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2022-23 campaign. Here we take a look at the Minnesota Timberwolves, who hope their big trade for Rudy Gobert will pay off for this season and years to come.

Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 Outlook

Key additions: Rudy Gobert, Kyle Anderson

The big man from Utah is ultimately going to determine how far this team goes. The Timberwolves have enough depth to field a competitive team but Gobert has to take the next step offensively. Anderson is a nice wing piece who could crack the starting lineup due to his ball-handling skills.

Key departures: Walker Kessler, Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley

Beverley’s departure leaves a hole in the backcourt, while Beasley was a nice rotation player. Kessler could’ve been a good fit next to Towns while bringing a similar defensive profile to Gobert but the Timberwolves did not want to wait for his development. We’ll see how Kessler and Beasley fare in Utah.

Season expectations

The expectations prior to the Gobert trade were another playoff berth and potentially winning a playoff series. After the trade, the team likely expects to make the Western conference finals.

Projected starting lineup

Most of the starting lineup is set with D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Gobert locked in. The fifth spot could go to either Anderson and Jaden McDaniels, with Taurean Prince also being in the mix.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Anthony Edwards

Edwards has been mired in some controversy this offseason but he’s going to be a star on the court. The forward is the DraftKings Sportsbook favorite for Most Improved Player and could get MVP buzz if he really makes the leap. Look for Edwards to be an early selection in fantasy drafts this year.