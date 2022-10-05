Previewing the Denver Nuggets for the 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2022-23 campaign. Here we take a look at the Denver Nuggets, who hope to have their supporting cast at full strength to compliment two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic for what is expected to be a championship-caliber team.

Denver Nuggets 2022-23 Outlook

Key additions: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, Christian Braun

Caldwell-Pope came in an offseason trade, while Brown was a free agent signing. Both should feature heavily in the rotation with the former likely to start. The rookie Braun should provide some versatility off the bench and might be thrust into a bigger role if injuries occur.

Key departures: Monte Morris, Will Barton

Caldwell-Pope will make up for a lot of Barton’s contributions but losing the steady point guard play of Morris is tough. The Nuggets are likely counting on a step forward from Bones Hyland, the second-year guard who got big minutes down the stretch last season.

Season expectations

With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. healthy, the expectation is to compete for a championship. Nikola Jokic will be going for his third straight MVP award and when you have that kind of player entering his prime, the goal is to win the final game of the season every time.

Projected starting lineup

Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Porter Jr., Jokic and Aaron Gordon stack up well against every other starting lineup in the league.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Michael Porter Jr.

Porter Jr. has been dealing with injuries throughout his career, but his potential was on display in the bubble. The forward averaged 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, but the key was his 47/38/74 shooting splits. His career efficiency sits at 52/42/79 and he did average 19.0 points per game during the 2020-21 season. If he’s healthy, he’s going to be a massive fantasy breakout player with defenses focusing on Jokic.