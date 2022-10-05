Report: Draymond Green could face discipline for altercation with Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors could discipline PF Draymond Green after a physical altercation with SG Jordan Poole at practice on Wednesday, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Right now the Warriors are considering options to discipline Green, who we know has a extensive history with suspensions. It’s just normally they aren’t for getting into it with a teammate.

The two got into a heated interaction and Green struck Poole before they were separated, per the report from Shams. Apparently this isn’t anything new between Green and Poole, who have gotten into heated conversations before. The report via staff describes that “a lined was crossed”.

Does this impact the team with a few weeks until opening night? Probably not. It’s the Dubs. The defending champions. Things will end up being fine. It isn’t like one of them will request a trade or something (at least not for now).

The Warriors enter 2022-23 with the second-best odds to go back-to-back and win it all again at +600 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Poole is the favorite to win 6th Man of the Year at +400. Green has +1100 odds to win Defensive Player of the Year.