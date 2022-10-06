Previewing the Orlando Magic for the 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2022-23 campaign. Here we take a look at the Orlando Magic, who hope they’ve found the centerpiece for a contending team with No. 1 overall selection Paolo Banchero.

Orlando Magic 2022-23 Outlook

Key additions: Paolo Banchero

The Duke product was not expected to be the top pick according to most experts until right up to the time Orlando made the pick. Banchero can do everything well but there’s a question about whether he can anything exceptionally well. It’ll take him some time to adjust to the NBA game and he’ll have to find that skill to elevate the Magic.

Key departures: None

Orlando has been steadily building its roster and has been careful to keep its powder dry. The Magic have cut bait with a lot of players with long-term salaries over the years so they can lock up players they believe have a better future. They’ll make tweaks around the edges eventually but this roster is largely set.

Season expectations

The beauty of this season for Orlando is there are no real expectations. The Magic just want to see how this all comes together. If it works, great. If it doesn’t, the evaluation process will tell the front office how to adjust.

Projected starting lineup

Banchero will start. Franz Wagner likely makes the cut after his performances last year. Jalen Suggs should be the lead point guard, while Wendell Carter Jr. digs in at center. The last spot will go to one of Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac and Gary Harris.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Franz Wagner

Banchero is drawing all the attention but Wagner was the one who had the big season last year. In a 29-game stretch at the end of the season, the forward averaged 15.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 49.3% from the floor and 38.8% from deep. If he can keep delivering at that clip, he’s a valuable bench player on fantasy rosters.