Previewing the Washington Wizards for the 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2022-23 campaign. Here we take a look at the Washington Wizards, who hope to retool their roster around Bradley Beal as the star shooting guard enters his prime.

Washington Wizards 2022-23 Outlook

Key additions: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Johnny Davis, Delon Wright

Morris takes some ball-handling duties away from Beal, which opens up the shooting guard to do what he does best. Barton is a nice rotation player as is Wright, but the rookie Davis holds the key for Washington’s path to eventually contend. Can he get immediate minutes or will he be out of his depth to start the season?

Key departures: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Caldwell-Pope is a solid player, especially defensively. The Wizards have struggled on that side of the floor for a while now, so losing him hurts a bit. Barton makes up some of what he does but not at the same level.

Season expectations

If Kristaps Porzingis can stay healthy and play up to his potential, the Wizards will hang around the middle of the East and be in the play-in tournament conversation. That’s the best-case scenario for Washington and I think the front office will view a play-in berth as a successful foundation for this retooling process.

Projected starting lineup

Beal, Porzingis, Morris and Barton should be starting. The final spot will come down to either Kyle Kuzma or Rui Hachimura, unless the Wizards decide to play both of them and push Barton to the bench.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Kristaps Porzingis

Injuries have derailed what looked like a promising career for the Latvian big man, who is still only 27 years old. When healthy, he’s a double-double machine who can put up 20+ points per game while also protecting the rim. The upside is high, but the injury risk should make fantasy managers wary. He could be a breakthrough piece in your lineup or be on the sidelines for most of the season.