Previewing the Charlotte Hornets for the 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2022-23 campaign. Here we take a look at the Charlotte Hornets, who hope a coaching change can unlock LaMelo Ball and the supporting cast and get this team back in the playoffs.

Charlotte Hornets 2022-23 Outlook

Key additions: Mark Williams

Williams was a highly touted prospect and fits Charlotte’s plans of being better defensively. The center should be able to help the Hornets protect the interior, but his offensive game needs some serious work for him to stay on the floor in key moments.

Key departures: Montrezl Harrell, Miles Bridges (legal issues pending)

Harrell was a solid rotation player but the Hornets can do without him. The real issue here is Bridges, who had a domestic violence charge brought against him ahead of free agency. He remains unsigned, and I don’t believe the Hornets will bring him back.

Season expectations

The Hornets are going to be in the play-in mix, so the expectation would be to get to the postseason. Even if Charlotte loses a playoff series, playing in one has to be the next natural step for this group.

Projected starting lineup

Ball is the centerpiece of this lineup, and will be supported by Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee. Eventually, Williams could take Plumlee’s spot while Kelly Oubre Jr. might slot in for Hayward or Washington.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Terry Rozier

Rozier has been excellent since joining Charlotte, averaging 19.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. His three-point shooting is down a bit but is still passable. The question is whether there’s another level for Rozier to reach or if this is it. He’s got a sizable salary number and is on a long-term deal the Hornets might want to get out of. If Rozier can shoot better overall, his numbers will naturally go up. That’s good news for fantasy managers who take a chance on him. If he continues to stay at this level, Charlotte might ship him out.