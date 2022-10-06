How to watch Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson in Thursday’s exhibition game

Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, the top two prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft, will square off again in exhibition play Thursday after an exciting Tuesday contest. Wembanyama stole the show in that game with 37 points and five blocks, while Henderson had a solid game himself with 28 points, nine assists and five rebounds. G-League Ignite won the contest 122-115, so Wembanyama’s squad will attempt to even the score with this contest. Here’s how you can catch all the action.

Metropolitans 92 vs. G-League Ignite

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

