Previewing the New York Knicks for the 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2022-23 campaign. Here we take a look at the New York Knicks, who hope their free agency signing and young players can mesh well enough to get a postseason berth.

New York Knicks 2022-23 Outlook

Key additions: Jalen Brunson

New York’s big splash in free agency is under investigation for tampering but Brunson is a Knick. The former Villanova guard is back near the area he played college ball at, and will have plenty of fans in the Garden. The question now is whether he’s worth this big contract or if his playoff series against the Jazz was just one flash in the pan.

Key departures: Taj Gibson, Kemba Walker

Both these guys underwhelmed in New York, but the Knicks did themselves a disservice by parting with a future first-round pick to get rid of Walker. The guard never materialized as a star in the Big Apple and that’s likely something the Knicks considered when refusing to part with the entire treasure trove for Donovan Mitchell.

Season expectations

The goal is making the playoffs, and this is really the last chance for Thibodeau to show he’s the man for this job. The Knicks made the playoffs in his first season and promptly got bounced by the Hawks in five games.

Projected starting lineup

Brunson, Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett are automatic starters, with Mitchell Robinson likely to be the big man in the middle. Evan Fournier has the edge when it comes to a starting spot now but don’t discount Quentin Grimes and Obi Toppin just yet. Both players could be in line for that spot at some point during the season.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: R.J. Barrett

Barrett was overshadowed by Zion Williamson and Ja Morant in the pre-draft process, largely because he didn’t produce a lot of “he did WHAT?” moments in college. However, the forward has emerged as a strong player and averaged 20.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last year. The Knicks just inked him to a big extension, and that means they view him as a star going forward. It’s time for Barrett to make that next leap. He could be a steal in fantasy basketball this season if that happens.