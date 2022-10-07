Previewing the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2022-23 campaign. Here we take a look at the Philadelphia 76ers, who are looking to make a run to a title behind two superstars and a host of quality role players.

Philadelphia 76ers 2022-23 Outlook

Key additions: PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House, Montrezl Harrell

Because of James Harden’s financial sacrifice, the 76ers were able to add Tucker and House to the roster. Tucker brings a hard-nosed attitude to the game, as well as some potential intel on the Bucks and Heat. House is a useful bench piece. Melton was a nice addition via trade and should be a solid scorer off the bench. Harrell is a nice backup big man.

Key departures: Danny Green

Green is out for the 2022-23 season recovering from an ACL tear, so getting Melton for him was a ruthless but savvy move by Philadelphia. The Sixers hope Georges Niang, Furkan Korkmaz and Melton can provide enough shooting to offset Green’s absence.

Season expectations

The goal, as Harden has articulated through various reports, is to win a championship. If Joel Embiid can stay healthy, that is a legitimate expectation for this club.

Projected starting lineup

Harden, Embiid, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey and Tucker make up possibly the best starting five in the NBA.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Tyrese Maxey

The point guard blossomed with Ben Simmons’ absence last season, averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 assists per game. Will he be able to continue putting up those numbers with Harden taking most of the ball-handling and usage in the offense? Maxey is still an awesome three-point shooter and defender, but limiting him to that role might curb his development at the wrong time.