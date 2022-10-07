Previewing the Boston Celtics for the 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2022-23 campaign. Here we take a look at the Boston Celtics, who are looking to shake off a Finals loss last season while also dealing with their coach being suspended for at least the upcoming season.

Boston Celtics 2022-23 Outlook

Key additions: Malcolm Brogdon, Danilo Gallinari

Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in international play, so he’s unlikely to make an appearance this season. Brogdon provides a true point guard for the Celtics while slotting in well regarding their defensive framework. The question is whether he’ll come off the bench or if the Celtics go a bit smaller to start the season.

Key departures: Daniel Theis

Theis is a useful rotation guy, but he wasn’t getting much run in key games with Robert Williams, Al Horford and Grant Williams taking up most of Boston’s frontcourt minutes. He’s a well-liked player but not one who will make or break the Celtics’ chances.

Season expectations

After getting a taste of the Finals last year, it seems like the Celtics have entered a “championship or bust” window. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown form potentially the best young duo in the league. They need some hardware to show for it.

Projected starting lineup

Tatum, Brown and Marcus Smart will be in the lineup. Robert Williams likely gets the center spot when he’s healthy. The final spot can go to either Al Horford or Brogdon.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Marcus Smart

With Brogdon’s arrival, the Celtics might move Smart into a different role offensively. The guard has never been a three-point threat, and that lack of consistency from deep could cause problems if Boston’s spacing doesn’t get figured out. Smart averaged 12.1 points per game last season, and he’s been a highly inefficient player offensively his entire career. Can he figure it out, or will he be reduced to a defensive specialist in Boston’s lineup?