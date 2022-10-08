Previewing the Sacramento Kings for the 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2022-23 campaign. Here we take a look at the Sacramento Kings, who hope to finally have the roster capable of ending the franchise’s 16-year postseason drought.

Sacramento Kings 2022-23 Outlook

Key additions: Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk

Murray looks like an immediate contributor and will contend for Rookie of the Year. Huerter and Monk will provide some much-needed shooting, while the former does bring an element of versatility on defense which the Kings will need.

Key departures: Donte DiVincenzo, Damian Jones

DiVincenzo never really caught on with the Kings, who have made up for his presence with Huerter and Monk. Jones was also in the back half of the center rotation, so he never really played much with Sacramento.

Season expectations

The goal has to be to at least participate in the play-in tournament. The Kings haven’t sniffed the postseason in so long that simply getting close enough to it would be considered a success.

Projected starting lineup

De’Aaron Fox, Murray, Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes should be starting. Huerter or Monk would likely round out the group, although Davion Mitchell might sneak in there.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Keegan Murray

There’s plenty of jokes surrounding any Kings draft pick and Murray likely faced some as well. Those jokes stopped almost immediately though, since the Iowa product dominated Summer League play. Murray has the makings of an offensive superstar and likely gets to start immediately for the Kings. This team is going to be good on that end of the floor, so taking Murray late in your fantasy draft might pay off in a big way.