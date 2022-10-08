Previewing the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2022-23 campaign. Here we take a look at the Los Angeles Lakers, who are attempting to put the despair of last season behind them and maximize LeBron James’ remaining years in the NBA.

Los Angeles Lakers 2022-23 Outlook

Key additions: Lonnie Walker, Patrick Beverley, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones

The Lakers had to retool around the big contracts of James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook with rotation-level guys. Walker and Jones should play prominent roles, while Beverley might start if LA does move on from Westbrook. Toscano-Anderson might get some run but is unlikely to be a big-time contributor.

Key departures: Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk

Losing Monk hurts, especially after the season he had last year. Trading Horton-Tucker for Beverley is an interesting move considering the Lakers wanted the young wing over Alex Caruso when it came time to decide between those two players. Both these guys were important rotation pieces, so replacing them will be difficult.

Season expectations

Any time James is suiting up for your franchise, you expect to be in the championship conversation. The Lakers have pursued titles since they became a NBA team. The goal is to win the final game of the season.

Projected starting lineup

James, Davis and Westbrook should start for now. Jones will likely be the starting center, which leaves one spot. Beverley could come in, although the Lakers might give Kendrick Nunn or Austin Reaves a crack at the gig.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Anthony Davis

When healthy, Davis can be one of the best players in the league. Unfortunately, he’s had too many injuries of late to be considered a reliable star. Be wary of drafting him early in fantasy leagues due to the recent nature of his health. He could be the best fantasy player in the league or done for the year after a few games. The Lakers are banking on Davis being healthy. Fantasy managers should plan on having enough depth in the event the power forward does miss significant time.