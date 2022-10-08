Previewing the Phoenix Suns for the 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2022-23 campaign. Here we take a look at the Phoenix Suns, who are hoping to erase an embarrassing Game 7 loss and a drama-filled offseason in order to pursue a championship.

Phoenix Suns 2022-23 Outlook

Key additions: Josh Okogie

Okogie is a nice pickup in free agency for the Suns, who need a bit of depth in the backcourt. Phoenix will also get Dario Saric back. He was with the team last year but recovering from a ACL injury he suffered in the Finals.

Key departures: Jae Crowder, Aaron Holiday

Crowder is basically going to get his way and get out, while Holiday moved on in free agency. The Suns will miss Crowder’s stability as a two-way player but the team atmosphere will certainly be better if he leaves.

Season expectations

With so much drama surrounding this team from the end of last season and the offseason, it’s hard to think Phoenix can focus entirely on basketball. Making the playoffs and winning a playoff series is expected but I don’t know that the Suns are in “championship or bust” mode.

Projected starting lineup

Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton headline one of the best starting lineups in the league. The final spot could go to either Saric or Cameron Johnson, with the latter set to begin the season as the starter according to multiple reports.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Deandre Ayton

Ayton has been throwing a lot of questionable quotes out there, ranging from his emotions when Phoenix matched his offer sheet in free agency to any conversation he’s had with head coach Monty Williams. This either ends with the big man turning in a season for the ages or getting shipped out at the trade deadline. Ayton did average a double-double last year, so the floor is solid from a fantasy standpoint. Will he rise above that or continue to throw mysterious sound bites out there and become a shell of himself?