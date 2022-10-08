Previewing the Golden State Warriors for the 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2022-23 campaign. Here we take a look at the Golden State Warriors, who hope to win back-to-back championships and continue extending their dynastic run.

Golden State Warriors 2022-23 Outlook

Key additions: JaMychal Green, Donte DiVincenzo

DiVincenzo was a key pickup in free agency for the Warriors, who can use some quality depth in the backcourt. Green was added after he and the Thunder agreed to a buyout. He’s a nice veteran who can deliver solid minutes in a pinch.

Key departures: Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, Juan Toscano-Anderson

Porter Jr. and Payton II played key roles in the title run last year, and the Warriors hope Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga can step in for these guys. Toscano-Anderson wasn’t really in the rotation, so he’s someone Golden State can replace more easily.

Season expectations

As long as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are healthy, the Warriors are in “championship or bust” mode. That’ll be the goal again this season.

Projected starting lineup

Curry, Green, Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney will be back as Golden State’s starting five.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Jordan Poole

Poole broke out last season, averaging 18.5 points per game. His shooting splits could use some work, which means there’s room to grow. The question will be how much he is able to sneak up on teams now after his 2021-22 season, so he could see more attention defensively. The other issue will be how often he gets to run with Golden State’s best lineup, as he’s unlikely to start unless there’s an injury. From a fantasy standpoint, his role will ultimately determine whether he’s “just another guy” or a potential regular starter.