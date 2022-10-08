Previewing the Los Angeles Clippers for the 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2022-23 campaign. Here we take a look at the Los Angeles Clippers, who hope to finally have their superstars healthy as they look to make a championship run.

Los Angeles Clippers 2022-23 Outlook

Key additions: John Wall

Wall got his buyout from the Rockets and joins LA as the starting point guard. We’ll see exactly how healthy he is after not playing a lot over the last few seasons, but this could be a huge boost for the Clippers. Wall has playoff experience and can provide strong defense as well, which is important for this group.

Key departures: None

The Clippers didn’t lose anybody big, so there’s no a question fo how to manage this rotation. There’s a lot of talent and potential lineups for Tyronn Lue to use here, and that makes this a dangerous team to face in the playoffs.

Season expectations

The Clippers expect to be back in the playoffs and compete for the NBA championship. Anything short of that will be considered a failed season.

Projected starting lineup

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are locks, as is Ivica Zubac. The remaining two spots can be filled by numerous guys, with Wall and Nicolas Batum likely to be the first choices. Norman Powell, Robert Covington and Reggie Jackson will also be looked at for these spots.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Kawhi Leonard

Leonard has never played a full 82-game season, and he’s played 60 games or less since the leg injury which led to his eventually departure from San Antonio. Fantasy managers have to assume he’ll follow some sort of load management program, meaning he’s not going to play every game. Even if the forward produces his usual numbers, his availability is going to move him down a few spots in most rankings.