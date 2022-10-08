 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA previews, picks, predictions for all 30 teams in 2022-23

Here’s a look at the relevant odds and rosters for each NBA team heading into the 2022-23 season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
With the 2022-23 NBA season set to begin October 18, DK Nation has compiled a list of each team’s relevant odds for the season and previewed each roster. Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook include win totals, playoff berth and player futures, while roster previews focus on starting lineups, fantasy outlook and season expectations.

Southwest division

San Antonio Spurs odds, roster

Memphis Grizzlies odds, roster

New Orleans Pelicans odds, roster

Houston Rockets odds, roster

Dallas Mavericks odds, roster

Northwest division

Minnesota Timberwolves odds, roster

Denver Nuggets odds, roster

Utah Jazz odds, roster

Oklahoma City Thunder odds, roster

Portland Trail Blazers odds, roster

Pacific division

Golden State Warriors odds, roster

Los Angeles Clippers odds, roster

Los Angeles Lakers odds, roster

Phoenix Suns odds, roster

Sacramento Kings odds, roster

Central division

Chicago Bulls odds, roster

Milwaukee Bucks odds, roster

Cleveland Cavaliers odds, roster

Detroit Pistons odds, roster

Indiana Pacers odds, roster

Southeast division

Washington Wizards odds, roster

Atlanta Hawks odds, roster

Miami Heat odds, roster

Charlotte Hornets odds, roster

Orlando Magic odds, roster

Atlantic division

New York Knicks odds, roster

Philadelphia 76ers odds, roster

Boston Celtics odds, roster

Brooklyn Nets odds, roster

Toronto Raptors odds, roster

