Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols

The Washington Wizards have placed star shooting guard Bradley Beal in COVID-19 protocols, which could potentially cost him the opening game of the 2022-23 season. Beal entered last season as an unvaccinated player but reportedly did get vaccinated to comply with Washington D.C.’s mandate.

Beal spent most of last season recovering from a wrist injury, which limited his campaign to 40 games. The Wizards did play overseas as part of the NBA’s Global Games, so Beal likely got tested as part of the rules of entry for both Japan and the United States. If he’s a close contact, he might be able to compete in the October 19 opener. If he has tested positive for the virus, he’s likely to miss that game as he’ll need to test negative twice in a 24-hour span.

Beal will definitely miss Monday’s preseason game against the Hornets and could miss Friday’s game against the Knicks as well.