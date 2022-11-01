Brooklyn Nets part ways with Steve Nash in ‘mutual’ decision

The Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash are reportedly parting ways after the two parties came to a mutual decision on the matter, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Nash has been with the Nets since 2020. During both of his seasons as head coach, he led the Nets to the playoffs, losing in the conference semifinals in 2021 and in the first round in 2022.

Decision was mutual with Nets and Nash, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2022

The Nets fired Steve Nash, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2022

Nash retired from the league as a player in 2015 and moved into a consulting role in the NBA before being selected as the head coach in Brooklyn. The Nets had a 94-67 overall record during his tenure, including a 2-5 start to the current season.

In a note posted to Twitter, Nash thanked owners Joe and Clara Tsai, his coaching staff, and fans of the team. In the 2022 offseason, reports surfaced that Brooklyn star Kevin Durant wanted Nash fired and threatened not to return to the team if the head coach remained.

Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will serve as the interim head coach tonight as the Nets face off against the Chicago Bulls.