Report: Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as head coach to replace Steve Nash

The Brooklyn Nets are set to hire Ime Udoka as the team’s next head coach, according to Shams Charania. It certainly didn’t take long for the Nets to come to this conclusion after firing Steve Nash earlier Tuesday.

Udoka was suspended by the Boston Celtics for the full 2022-23 season due to an improper relationship with a female staffer but the Nets have reportedly done their due diligence on the matter over the course of a few weeks and made the decision to switch things up Tuesday. Nash was always going to be under pressure given the offseason Brooklyn had, and ultimately the 2-5 start was the final nail in his coffin.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving undoubtedly had some influence in this decision. They’ll look to re-kindle their chemistry under Udoka, who turned the Celtics around last season. Boston is ready to let Udoka go, which does beg the question why they didn’t fire him initially. The Nets are ready to roll with Udoka even with his questionable history if it means a shot at the championship. We’ll see if the Udoka-Durant-Irving partnership reaches the Finals or flames out soon enough.