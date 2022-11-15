 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nikola Jokic enters health and safety protocols

The Nuggets C will be sidelined vs. Knicks after entering the league’s COVID protocols.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Denver Nuggets v Chicago Bulls
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets drives past Javonte Green of the Chicago Bulls to score two points in the first half on November 13, 2022 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets have placed center Nikola Jokic in health and safety protocols, ruling him out for Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks.

Jokic has been on fire for the Nuggets this season, averaging 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. He had a dud in the team’s last outing against the Bulls but has been great up to that point. The Nuggets also have Bones Hyland in protocols, so there’s a possibility there’s a minor outbreak going on in Denver. We’ll see if Jokic actually tested positive or was ruled a close contact. If he did test positive, he’ll have to register two negative tests 24 hours apart to be cleared to play.

With Jokic out Wednesday, the Nuggets will likely go with DeAndre Jordan as the starting center. There’s also a chance the team goes small to avoid giving Jordan heavy minutes, which means Jeff Green could be in the mix as a small-ball center.

More From DraftKings Nation