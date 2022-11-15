Nikola Jokic enters health and safety protocols

The Denver Nuggets have placed center Nikola Jokic in health and safety protocols, ruling him out for Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Knicks on Wednesday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2022

Jokic has been on fire for the Nuggets this season, averaging 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. He had a dud in the team’s last outing against the Bulls but has been great up to that point. The Nuggets also have Bones Hyland in protocols, so there’s a possibility there’s a minor outbreak going on in Denver. We’ll see if Jokic actually tested positive or was ruled a close contact. If he did test positive, he’ll have to register two negative tests 24 hours apart to be cleared to play.

With Jokic out Wednesday, the Nuggets will likely go with DeAndre Jordan as the starting center. There’s also a chance the team goes small to avoid giving Jordan heavy minutes, which means Jeff Green could be in the mix as a small-ball center.